Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 782 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DECK stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.05. 340,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $130.19 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.