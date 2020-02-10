Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $191.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.