Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE DE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.68. 282,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 15,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

