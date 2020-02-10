Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

Media stories about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Deere & Company’s ranking:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

DE opened at $167.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

