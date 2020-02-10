Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $167.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

