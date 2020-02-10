DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 256,655 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 119,441 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.36 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

