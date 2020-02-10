DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 164,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 66,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $59,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

