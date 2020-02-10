DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $20,212,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $19,044,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Waste Connections by 218.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 175,665 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN opened at $99.63 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

