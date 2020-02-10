DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 244,900 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028,000. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,509,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

