DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,728 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 487,488 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after purchasing an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $22,419,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

