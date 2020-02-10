DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,332 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Incyte by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5,036.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 202,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

