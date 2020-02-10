DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

