DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.