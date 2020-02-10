DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,455,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $165.10 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

