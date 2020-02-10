DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.66 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $17,649,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.