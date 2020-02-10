DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of The Western Union worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $246,786.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.