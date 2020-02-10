DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.84 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock worth $12,402,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $297.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.05. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $304.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

