DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.99 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,252 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

