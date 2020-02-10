DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.03 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 820,556 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 351,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.10 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

