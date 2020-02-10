DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.47 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,087 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 178,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Unum Group by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

UNM opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

