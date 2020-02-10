DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.52 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $108.59 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

