DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.61 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,696 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $207.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

