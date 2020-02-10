DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.91 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,524,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 356,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $56.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

