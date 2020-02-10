DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,441 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $6,519,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,012,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

