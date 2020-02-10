DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.61 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $291.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $190.63 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

