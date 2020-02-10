DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.63 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.