DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.04 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total value of $2,133,689.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,845 shares of company stock worth $4,783,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $387.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

