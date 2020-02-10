DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $6.03 Million in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 151,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.