DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $7.48 Million in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 129,934 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.