DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of BRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. BRP Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

