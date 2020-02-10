DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

