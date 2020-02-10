DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 44,537 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Pentair worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.