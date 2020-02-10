DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.74 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

