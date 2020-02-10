DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 223,360 Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,164,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 203,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 767,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.21 on Monday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

