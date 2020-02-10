DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

