DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,142 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of AT&T worth $268,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

