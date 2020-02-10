DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Aqua America worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,959,000 after buying an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $9,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE WTR opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

