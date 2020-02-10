DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in CSX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

