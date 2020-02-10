DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $160.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

