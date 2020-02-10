DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $353.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

