DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 100,994 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,994 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.