DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,019 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

