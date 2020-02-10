DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 106,950 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,950 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

PACCAR stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

