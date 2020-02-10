DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 123,625 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,316,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

