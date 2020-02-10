DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,286 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 156,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average of $134.32. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

