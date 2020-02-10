DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,454 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

