DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,776 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,776 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

