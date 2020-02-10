DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 224,796 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,796 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Globe Life worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL stock opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $109.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

