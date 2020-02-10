DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 257 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $572.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $579.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

