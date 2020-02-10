DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 35,777 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

